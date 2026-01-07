Yemeni separatist authorities imposed a night-time curfew in their southern stronghold of Aden on Wednesday as fears escalated of clashes with pro-Saudi forces.



The 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. (1800 GMT to 0300 GMT) curfew on Aden, seat of Yemen's government, was announced by Southern Transitional Council deputy leader Abdulrahman al-Mahrami, who is in charge of forces patrolling the southern city.



AFP



