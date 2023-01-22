News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Coverage of the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary elections.
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Brazil and Argentina to begin preparations for common currency - FT
World
2023-01-22 | 06:11
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Brazil and Argentina to begin preparations for common currency - FT
Brazil and Argentina will announce this week that they are starting preparatory work on a common currency, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
The plan, set to be discussed at a summit in Buenos Aires this week, will focus on how a new currency which Brazil suggests calling the "sur" (south) could boost regional trade and reduce reliance on the US dollar, FT reported citing officials.
“There will be… a decision to start studying the parameters needed for a common currency, which includes everything from fiscal issues to the size of the economy and the role of central banks,” Argentina’s economy minister Sergio Massa told the Financial Times.
Politicians from both countries have discussed the idea already in 2019, but met with pushback from Brazil's central bank at the time.
Initially starting as a bilateral project, the initiative would later be extended to invite other Latin American nations, the report said, adding that an official announcement was expected during Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s visit to Argentina that starts on Sunday night.
REUTERS
World
Brazil
Brazilian
Argentina
Currency
Economy
Next
Beyoncé performs with Lebanese dance band Mayyas at Dubai resort opening
Japan's Kishida says he will nominate new BOJ head next month
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-02
Brazilian model Cindy Mello dons Lebanese brand Georges Chakra
Variety
2023-01-02
Brazilian model Cindy Mello dons Lebanese brand Georges Chakra
0
Sports
2023-01-20
Spanish police detain Brazil's Dani Alves over sexual assault allegation
Sports
2023-01-20
Spanish police detain Brazil's Dani Alves over sexual assault allegation
0
World
2023-01-20
Brazil exports to Arab nations hit 33-year high, agricultural products prevail
World
2023-01-20
Brazil exports to Arab nations hit 33-year high, agricultural products prevail
0
Middle East
2023-01-19
Egypt sees high demand from investors after currency drop
Middle East
2023-01-19
Egypt sees high demand from investors after currency drop
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:36
Netherlands sticks to plan to close Groningen gas field by October - FT
World
10:36
Netherlands sticks to plan to close Groningen gas field by October - FT
0
World
07:34
Beyoncé performs with Lebanese dance band Mayyas at Dubai resort opening
World
07:34
Beyoncé performs with Lebanese dance band Mayyas at Dubai resort opening
0
World
06:04
Japan's Kishida says he will nominate new BOJ head next month
World
06:04
Japan's Kishida says he will nominate new BOJ head next month
0
World
05:55
German finance minister warns against quick decoupling from China
World
05:55
German finance minister warns against quick decoupling from China
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-18
Oman LNG signs deals with TotalEnergies, Thailand's PTT
Variety
2023-01-18
Oman LNG signs deals with TotalEnergies, Thailand's PTT
0
Sports
2023-01-19
Manchester City top Deloitte Money League for second straight year
Sports
2023-01-19
Manchester City top Deloitte Money League for second straight year
0
World
2023-01-12
Miss Lebanon shines in Miss Universe
World
2023-01-12
Miss Lebanon shines in Miss Universe
0
World
2023-01-11
Cardinal George Pell, who had sex convictions reversed, dies at 81
World
2023-01-11
Cardinal George Pell, who had sex convictions reversed, dies at 81
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
07:34
Beyoncé performs with Lebanese dance band Mayyas at Dubai resort opening
World
07:34
Beyoncé performs with Lebanese dance band Mayyas at Dubai resort opening
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
Paris meeting will not offer Lebanon a 'magic wand'
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
Paris meeting will not offer Lebanon a 'magic wand'
3
World
05:11
Putin ally says West's deliveries of new weapons to Kyiv will lead to global catastrophe
World
05:11
Putin ally says West's deliveries of new weapons to Kyiv will lead to global catastrophe
4
World
05:55
German finance minister warns against quick decoupling from China
World
05:55
German finance minister warns against quick decoupling from China
5
World
06:11
Brazil and Argentina to begin preparations for common currency - FT
World
06:11
Brazil and Argentina to begin preparations for common currency - FT
6
World
05:20
Russia increases shelling in regions outside Ukraine's Donbas – officials
World
05:20
Russia increases shelling in regions outside Ukraine's Donbas – officials
7
World
05:05
US Justice Dept found more classified items in Biden home search
World
05:05
US Justice Dept found more classified items in Biden home search
8
World
05:38
Yellen, at former slave port, sees path of renewal for Africa and US
World
05:38
Yellen, at former slave port, sees path of renewal for Africa and US
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store