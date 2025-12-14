News
Hamas says Israel's killing of senior commander threatens ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-12-2025 | 10:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas says Israel's killing of senior commander threatens ceasefire
Israel's assassination of a senior Hamas commander threatens the viability of the ceasefire in Gaza, the chief negotiator of the militant group said on Sunday, calling on U.S. President Donald Trump to demand Israel comply with the terms of the truce.
Thousands of Hamas supporters rallied in central Gaza City at a funeral for senior commander Raed Saed and three associates killed alongside him on Saturday.
In a televised address, Khalil al-Hayya, who lives in exile, confirmed the killing of Saed, the highest-profile assassination of a senior Hamas figure since the truce.
"The continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement...and latest assassinations that targeted Saed and others threaten the viability of the agreement," Hayya said.
"We call on mediators, and especially the main guarantor, the U.S. administration and President Donald Trump, to work on obliging Israel to respect the ceasefire and commit to it."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Israel
Killing
Commander
Ceasefire
Witkoff, Kushner brief EU foreign ministers on Gaza via video conference, EU official says
