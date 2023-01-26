Kenya’s growth was strongest in Africa’s VC market; Clean tech, E-commerce pulled in most of the funding

World
2023-01-26 | 08:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Kenya’s growth was strongest in Africa’s VC market; Clean tech, E-commerce pulled in most of the funding
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Kenya’s growth was strongest in Africa’s VC market; Clean tech, E-commerce pulled in most of the funding

As VC activity slowed down globally last year, Kenya defied odds to record the strongest growth in funding raised in Africa. Reports show that the deal count and value to the country surpassed 2021 figures owing to increased investor interest.

Data from market intelligence firm Briter Bridges, and The Big Deal shows Kenya raised $1.1 billion, more than double the funding that the East Africa’s biggest economy got in 2021, when the continent raised about $5 billion.

Another report by Partech, which excluded Sun King’s mega round, also shows that Kenya’s funding spiked by 33 percent last year, to a record $758 million.

Partech placed Kenya fourth in the list of the top VC destinations in Africa, after Nigeria, South Africa and Egypt, respectively.

Briter, which included country ranking this year, and Big Deal positioned Kenya as second VC destination after Nigeria, which took the lead after raising $1.2 billion, despite the deal number and value dropping. When compared to the previous year, the amount invested in Nigeria dipped by over 36 percent according to Partech, and 20 percent as per Big Deal’s data. South Africa’s funding stagnated as per Partech while Big Deal data shows a 42 percent decline.

The reports show that Kenya recorded the strongest growth in the continent, as Egypt’s VC funding grew slightly too. Overall, Africa reported an increase in invested amount last year; Partech put the figure at $6.4 billion, Briter Bridges at $5.4 billion, and Big Deal at $4.8 billion.

Cleantech and e-commerce

Nearly all sectors in Kenya experienced increased VC interest, however, cleantech, e-commerce, fintech, and food and agriculture verticals accounted for the bulk of the activity.

The cleantech sector received the greatest VC interest in Kenya, as it accounted for nearly half of the total capital raised by Kenyan private venture-backed companies – buoyed by Sun King’s mega round and M-Kopa’s funding. Both PAY-Go scale-ups are providers of solar home systems, but M-Kopa’s platform now includes financing of a range of products and services.

Other cleantech ventures that attracted venture backing include BasiGo, an EV startup trying to electrify Kenya’s public transport sector currently dominated by fossil-fuel buses.

Investor interest in cleantech ventures aligns to last year’s global trend that saw more capital injected into businesses that are mitigating climate change. It is expected that the clean and climate tech verticals, and more narrowly in Africa, will continue to pull VC dollars amidst slowdown in funding.

Scaleups in the e-commerce sector like Wasoko and MarketForce; B2B platforms enabling informal traders to source goods directly from manufacturers and distributors, and Copia; an e-commerce platform that taps its network of agents to serve customers in rural areas, also pulled in investors too. The aforementioned raised big rounds that saw the vertical emerge as one of the most positively impacted by VC funding.

FinTech's also continued to attract most funding on the continent as Africa, the world’s second-fastest payments and banking market grows. However, in Kenya, the vertical was third in VC preference, evaluated by deal value. On the other hand, the vertical experienced the most activity in terms of deal numbers.

Meanwhile, despite Kenya experiencing the enormous growth last year, the market was not spared by the effects of VC slowdown, as some businesses like Kune and WeFarm wound up, as others like Twiga, Sendy and MarketForce cut down their staff numbers as they adjusted to new fundraising realities.

TechCrunch

World

Kenya

Africa

VC

Africa

Venture

Capital

B2B

Platforms

Funding

Cleantech

E-Commerce

Nigeria

South Africa

Egypt

Funding

Intelligence

Firm

Growth

LBCI Next
Russia launches wave of missiles at Ukraine after Kyiv secures tanks
Missile hit Turkish-owned ship in Ukraine's Kherson port
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-17

African gaming startup Carry1st raises $27M from Bitkraft Ventures and a16z

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-10

Jetstream, a Ghanaian e-logistics platform for Africa’s B2B importers and exporters, takes in $13M equity, debt

LBCI
World
2022-12-25

South Africa counts damage, death by tanker truck explosion

LBCI
Middle East
07:00

Start-up, venture capital fund to move funds out of Israel over judicial plan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:27

US Energy Department to allocate $118 mln to biofuels projects

LBCI
World
08:41

Cypriots walk off job in rare strike over index-linked pay demands

LBCI
World
07:45

Dollar skulks at eight-month low, central bank meetings in focus

LBCI
World
06:01

Two killed in knife attack on train in northern Germany

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

Oweidat refers Judge Bitar to judicial inspection

LBCI
Middle East
09:18

QatarEnergy to join Lebanon offshore oil and gas exploration

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

US Citizen released after two years of "Unlawful Detention" in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-06

Iran says it foiled cyberattack on central bank

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:32

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app