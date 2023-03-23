News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
15
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Adwaa Wahmiya
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
15
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Philippines c.bank stays in inflation-fighting mode, hikes rates by 25 bps
World
2023-03-23 | 05:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Philippines c.bank stays in inflation-fighting mode, hikes rates by 25 bps
The Philippine central bank stayed in an inflation-fighting mode on Thursday, raising its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.25%, but said its next policy decision will depend largely on how consumer prices behave in the coming months.
The quarter-point hike, which was predicted by all but one of 24 economists in a Reuters poll, brought to 425 basis points the total tightening the central bank has delivered since May.
"The Monetary Board's decision was based on the sum of new information and its assessment of the effects of past policy actions, which warranted a continuation of monetary tightening to anchor inflation expectations," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Felipe Medalla told a media briefing.
While reiterating the Philippine banking system's resilience, Medalla said the rate hike was warranted to "preserve the buffer against external spillovers" from stresses in the financial systems of advanced economies.
"The BSP continues to keep a watchful eye over developments in the international banking industry," Medalla said.
The banking sector has been in turmoil since the collapse of two mid-sized US banks earlier this month, which prompted a rout in banking stocks and led to a takeover of 167-year-old Credit Suisse by its Swiss rival UBS (UBSG.S).
The peso firmed 0.1% to 54.33 against the US dollar as of 0805 GMT after the BSP's policy announcement, while Philippine shares (. PSI) closed 0.15% lower on Thursday.
The central bank revised down its forecasts for inflation this year and next and reiterated it was prepared to act if needed to slow the pace of consumer price increases to within its 2%-4% comfort range.
After annual inflation slightly eased to 8.6% in February, the central bank now expects inflation to average 6.0% in 2023 and 2.9% in 2024, compared with 6.1% and 3.1% predicted previously.
"In the past, we were more or less assured that there will be another increase, now clearly it really depends on the data," Medalla said.
ING Economist Nicholas Mapa said after Thursday's policy decision the central bank may pause its policy-tightening cycle in May barring supply-side shocks.
The Philippine central bank's rate move followed the Fed's quarter point rate rise coupled with a warning that the banking industry stress could trigger a credit crunch.
While the US Federal Reserve's rate actions "may be relevant" in the policy decision of the Philippine central bank, its future policy action "really depends on what happens to our assessment of the inflation," Medalla said.
Reuters
World
Philippines
Bank
Inflation
Interest
Rates
Prices
Next
Swiss franc strengthens after SNB hikes rates by 50 bps
EU leaders set to back steps to compete with US, China
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
02:40
Inflation shock puts Bank of England on course to raise rates again
World
02:40
Inflation shock puts Bank of England on course to raise rates again
0
Middle East
2023-02-03
Egypt's central bank leaves key interest rates unchanged
Middle East
2023-02-03
Egypt's central bank leaves key interest rates unchanged
0
Middle East
2023-01-30
Egypt central bank forecast to raise interest rates by 150 bps
Middle East
2023-01-30
Egypt central bank forecast to raise interest rates by 150 bps
0
World
2023-01-27
Rising interest rates have a sting in the tail for Europe's banks
World
2023-01-27
Rising interest rates have a sting in the tail for Europe's banks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:02
EU, Germany edge towards solution on combustion engine row
World
08:02
EU, Germany edge towards solution on combustion engine row
0
World
07:57
European bank shares fall as crisis leaves mark
World
07:57
European bank shares fall as crisis leaves mark
0
World
07:39
Russian leaders should be tried in absentia for aggression in Ukraine -Kyiv official
World
07:39
Russian leaders should be tried in absentia for aggression in Ukraine -Kyiv official
0
Middle East
07:36
China's Xinxing to invest $2 bln in Suez Canal Economic Zone
Middle East
07:36
China's Xinxing to invest $2 bln in Suez Canal Economic Zone
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-03-07
NBA roundup: 7/3/23
Sports
2023-03-07
NBA roundup: 7/3/23
0
Variety
07:22
Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs, trims forecasts
Variety
07:22
Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs, trims forecasts
0
Variety
07:15
Apple considers bidding for English football streaming rights
Variety
07:15
Apple considers bidding for English football streaming rights
0
World
07:00
Toshiba board accepts Japan Industrial Partners buyout proposal –source
World
07:00
Toshiba board accepts Japan Industrial Partners buyout proposal –source
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:15
Fuel prices see slight drop with minor exchange rate decline
Lebanon News
03:15
Fuel prices see slight drop with minor exchange rate decline
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
A new dawn: Middle East overcomes political and military tensions
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
A new dawn: Middle East overcomes political and military tensions
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Europe's political landscape shifts as populist right gains ground
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Europe's political landscape shifts as populist right gains ground
4
Middle East
05:06
Saudi Foreign Minister initiates first phone call with Iranian counterpart
Middle East
05:06
Saudi Foreign Minister initiates first phone call with Iranian counterpart
5
Lebanon News
12:53
Hamieh refutes allegations about the new airport terminal
Lebanon News
12:53
Hamieh refutes allegations about the new airport terminal
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:28
Lebanon reaffirms commitment to border demarcation with Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
11:28
Lebanon reaffirms commitment to border demarcation with Cyprus
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
MPs demand answers on currency exchange rate crisis, fund transfers
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
MPs demand answers on currency exchange rate crisis, fund transfers
8
Lebanon News
14:20
US Ambassador Shea wishes Muslims in Lebanon a Ramadan Kareem
Lebanon News
14:20
US Ambassador Shea wishes Muslims in Lebanon a Ramadan Kareem
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store