Denmark PM says airport drone incident 'serious attack' on key infrastructure

23-09-2025 | 05:25
Denmark PM says airport drone incident 'serious attack' on key infrastructure
Denmark PM says airport drone incident 'serious attack' on key infrastructure

Denmark's prime minister said Tuesday that the mysterious drones that flew over Copenhagen's airport for hours the evening before, forcing the hub to close, were a grave attack on key infrastructure.

"What we saw last night is the most serious attack on Danish critical infrastructure to date," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a statement, adding the attack aligned with the recent trend of "with other drone attacks, airspace violations, and hacking attacks on European airports."

Denmark police earlier said they did not know who was behind the drones, but that evidence suggested it was a "capable actor."

AFP

