Sweden summons Russia's ambassador over "legitimate target" statement

World
2023-03-29 | 05:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Sweden summons Russia&#39;s ambassador over &quot;legitimate target&quot; statement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Sweden summons Russia's ambassador over "legitimate target" statement

Sweden's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it will summon Russia's Stockholm ambassador to complain about an "attempt at interference" with the Swedish NATO application process.

Sweden and Finland in 2022 both sought NATO membership shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and are hoping to complete the process this year.

The Russian ambassador in a statement on the embassy's web site said joining NATO made the Nordic countries "a legitimate target for Russian retaliatory measures, including those of a military nature".
A Swedish foreign ministry spokesperson told Reuters the ambassador would be summoned.

"The foreign ministry is summoning the Russian ambassador to protest this obvious attempt at interference," Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom separately told news agency TT.
 
 
 
 

Breaking Headlines

World

summons

Russia's

ambassador

"legitimate

target"

statement

LBCI Next
King Charles heads to Germany on first overseas trip as monarch
Asylum seekers in Atlantic Canada struggle to obtain legal counsel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-15

Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement

LBCI
World
2023-02-18

US completes recovery of Chinese balloon but other "object" searches called off

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-02

Turkey summons ambassadors of nine countries over security alerts

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-02

Turkey summons Norwegian ambassador over permission for protest

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:07

Elon Musk and others urge AI pause, citing 'risks to society' ​

LBCI
World
07:48

French Constitutional Council to issue verdict on pension bill on April 14

LBCI
World
07:43

Elderly Swiss women bring European court's first climate case

LBCI
World
07:42

UN nuclear boss visits Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations

LBCI
Variety
07:34

Lebanon to partake in Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-27

Egypt taps private firms and long-delayed museum to revitalize tourism

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:02

Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Exchange rate roulette: Public sector employees anxiously await payment rates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:54

Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:54

IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:16

Lebanon's presidential crisis: Paris re-evaluates strategy after failure

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:07

Lebanon ranks #1 among ten countries hit hardest by food inflation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app