Political storm over Israel wording leads US to pause Lebanon army chief’s visit

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



The phrase “the Israeli enemy” appears in Lebanese Army Command statements and in remarks by Army Commander Gen. Rodolph Haykal. Israel and pro-Israel groups in the United States seized on this wording to launch a campaign against the army chief, which resulted in the cancellation of his visit to Washington.



The campaign became clear in comments by Senator Lindsey Graham on the eve of the cancellation, when he said the commander’s reference to Israel as an enemy, along with what he described as weak or nearly nonexistent efforts to disarm Hezbollah, represented a major setback to efforts to move Lebanon forward.



Lebanon’s response to what Graham called a setback is ongoing. In that context, the commander’s Independence Day order did not include the phrase “the Israeli enemy.” Instead, it referred to the “Israeli occupation” and to Israeli attacks and violations.



By contrast, the Army Day order used the phrase “the Israeli enemy,” as did a recent Army statement condemning an Israeli attack on UNIFIL forces.



So far, Lebanon has not received a clear response from the U.S. administration about the cancellation of the army commander’s visit, and there is no indication of imminent U.S. steps toward Lebanon. Washington is awaiting guidance from the new U.S. ambassador, Michel Issa.



American officials said the administration rejects ambiguous positions on Hezbollah’s disarmament, and that Lebanese officials face only two options: "black or white." They added that no Lebanese entity, including the army, can receive U.S. taxpayer funds while acting against U.S. policy.



The U.S. officials said there will be no retreat from direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel, while acknowledging that Israel has so far shown little interest in the issue.