On Tuesday, February 3, 2026, the price of 95 octane fuel rose by LBP 10,000, and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 11,000, while that of diesel surged by LBP 22,000, and gas increased by LBP 11,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,391,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,431,000



- Diesel: LBP 1,314,000



- Gas canister: LBP 1,240,000