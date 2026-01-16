Lebanon's fuel prices rise

Lebanon Economy
16-01-2026 | 03:01
High views
Lebanon&#39;s fuel prices rise
0min
Lebanon's fuel prices rise

On Friday, January 16, 2026, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 12,000, and that of diesel rose by LBP 10,000, while gas remained unchanged.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,324,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,364,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,242,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,197,000

