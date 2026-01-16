News
Lebanon's fuel prices rise
Lebanon Economy
16-01-2026 | 03:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's fuel prices rise
On Friday, January 16, 2026, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 12,000, and that of diesel rose by LBP 10,000, while gas remained unchanged.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,324,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,364,000
- Diesel: LBP 1,242,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,197,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Fuel
Prices
Rise
Diesel
Gas
