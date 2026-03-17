Civilians pay a heavy price as war in Lebanon drives death, displacement: UN

Civilians are paying a heavy price as the war in Lebanon continues to expand, driving death, injuries and displacement the United Nations said on Tuesday.



"Displacement is increasing incredibly quickly. Right now, hundreds of thousands of people ⁠left their homes. Many leaving with very little, just the clothes they were wearing," said the U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator Imran Riza.



Almost a ⁠fifth of people living in Lebanon are now registered as displaced, according ⁠to Lebanese government figures, with displacement set to increase, the U.N. said.





Reuters