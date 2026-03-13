Farid Boustany calls on government to cancel fuel price hike amid war

Head of the parliamentary economy committee Farid Boustany called on the government to immediately cancel the recent increase in gasoline prices and strengthen oversight of essential goods amid the ongoing conflict.



In a post on X, Boustany said that “in light of the systematic destruction affecting every corner of our beloved Lebanon, we can only stand beside every Lebanese citizen who has left their home and village and whose house has been destroyed.”



The lawmaker urged the government to adopt what he described as a national humanitarian stance aimed at protecting Lebanese lives until the end of the war.



Boustany specifically called for the immediate cancellation of the LBP 300,000 increase in the price of gasoline, tighter monitoring of basic commodity prices, and the preservation of subsidies on flour to maintain the price of bread.



He also urged authorities to impose strict penalties on those exploiting the crisis, saying that anyone who takes advantage of people’s suffering under such sensitive circumstances “is akin to the enemy that displaced them.”



Boustany concluded his message by wishing safety for Lebanon and its people.