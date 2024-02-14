Ben-Gvir urges Netanyahu: Lebanon shelling signifies 'actual war'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-14 | 04:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ben-Gvir urges Netanyahu: Lebanon shelling signifies &#39;actual war&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ben-Gvir urges Netanyahu: Lebanon shelling signifies 'actual war'

Itamar Ben-Gvir, Minister of National Security of Israel, demands an urgent meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, asserting that the shelling from Lebanon does not represent "occasional strikes" but an "actual war."

He said, ''It is time to abandon the current assumption in the North with Lebanon.''
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Lebanon

Israel

Conflict

Strikes

LBCI Next
Israeli Oct. 7 victims press ICC to investigate Hamas
Gaza Health Ministry: 28,576 killed due to Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip since October 7
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Four civilians, including two children, killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon: AFP sources

LBCI
Middle East News
07:13

Israeli army announces "series of airstrikes" in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-10

Failed Israeli drone assassination in Lebanon kills two, including Hezbollah member, amid ongoing conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-09

Jumblatt and Lavrov discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Lebanon's role

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:20

Israel approves Starlink services in Gaza field hospital

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

Stalled prisoner's deal talks: Israeli delegation returns from Cairo

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Nasrallah's call for caution: Warning of high-tech surveillance and phone usage threat

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Questions and skepticism: Israeli army releases video allegedly showing Hamas leader Sinwar

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-25

Lebanon's Late Rally Not Enough Against Latvia in FIBA Basketball World Cup Opener—Full Game Analysis

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-20

UN expects first aid shipment to enter Gaza via Rafah on Saturday at the earliest

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-13

French Proposal for De-escalation Between Lebanon and Israel

LBCI
World News
06:19

Biden to Netanyahu: Israel may have to release a larger number of prisoners for each hostage

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

Israeli army hits a series of Hezbollah targets: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

Escalation in southern Lebanon: Airstrike hits three-story building in Aadchit

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:06

US Pushes for Hariri's Political Comeback: Diplomatic Surge at Beit Al Wasat

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:46

Gantz: The one responsible for launching rockets from Lebanon is not only Hezbollah but the Lebanese state, and the response will be soon and forcefully

LBCI
Middle East News
09:32

Israeli government spokesperson says Israeli killed in rocket barrage from Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:10

Numbers reveal 'grim' reality: The aftermath of Israeli war on Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:12

In Lebanon, tensions rise amid diplomatic talks as Rafic Hariri is remembered

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Nasrallah's call for caution: Warning of high-tech surveillance and phone usage threat

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More