117 Iranians flown out of Beirut on Russian aircraft: LBCI sources

08-03-2026 | 06:52
117 Iranians flown out of Beirut on Russian aircraft: LBCI sources
117 Iranians flown out of Beirut on Russian aircraft: LBCI sources

A Russian aircraft departed from Beirut’s airport shortly after midnight between Saturday and Sunday carrying 117 Iranian nationals, according to information obtained by LBCI.

Sources said the flight also transported the bodies of five members of an Iranian family.

