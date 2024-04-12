Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in the West Bank

Israeli forces killed Palestinians in a raid that took place early Friday near the city of Tubas in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency "WAFA."



The report stated that a man was killed when Israeli soldiers fired at his car in Tubas.



Another Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire during the soldiers' raid on the al-Far'a refugee camp near Tubas, according to the agency.



The Israeli army has not issued an immediate comment on the operation.



Armed Palestinian factions are widespread in the surrounding area of Tubas in the West Bank, and the Israeli army often conducts raid operations there.



AFP