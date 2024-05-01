US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated his call on Wednesday for Hamas to accept a proposal for a ceasefire with Israel in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages, noting that its rejection would mean it "does not care" about Palestinians.



He told reporters, "If Hamas actually purports to care about the Palestinian people and wants to see an immediate alleviation of their suffering, it should take this deal." He added, "If it doesn't, I think that's further proof it doesn't care a bit."



AFP