US Secretary of State says Netanyahu promised to send Israeli team to truce talks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to send an Israeli team to new talks scheduled this week on a ceasefire with Hamas.



"Prime Minister Netanyahu committed to sending his senior expert team back to either Doha or to Egypt to try to complete this process, but we look to Hamas, first and foremost, to get behind the bridging proposal," Blinken said, referring to a US blueprint to close the gaps.



AFP