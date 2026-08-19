Israel opens criminal probes over killings of Hind Rajab and Gaza rescue workers, military says

Israel's military will open internal criminal investigations over its troops' killings ‌in Gaza of Palestinian girl Hind Rajab in January 2024 and 15 emergency and aid workers in March 2025, it said on Wednesday.



The military said the investigation decisions followed probes ⁠by its Fact-Finding and Assessment Mechanism. It released decisions regarding five incidents involving the deaths of Palestinians.



They included an examination of the killings of seven aid workers with the World Central Kitchen charity in April 2024. On that incident, the military said there was "no reasonable suspicion ‌of ⁠criminal misconduct that would justify the opening of a criminal investigation."



Reuters