Turkey, Egypt, Qatar condemn Israeli attacks on Gaza, call on Israel to comply with ceasefire obligations

Turkey, Egypt and Qatar on Thursday strongly condemned recent Israeli strikes in ‌Gaza, saying in a joint statement that Israel must comply with its obligations under a ceasefire agreement and refrain from steps ⁠that could escalate tensions.



"The mediating countries underline that the intensification of Israeli attacks undermines regional and international efforts at a critical juncture, as intensive efforts are under way to implement the Comprehensive Plan ‌to ⁠End the Gaza Conflict, including the meeting between the Board of Peace and Israeli officials, and constructive steps ⁠are being taken in the negotiation process," they said.



The international community and ⁠Board of Peace must take the necessary steps to ensure ⁠compliance with the ceasefire and prevent further escalation, they added.



Reuters