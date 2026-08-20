Turkey, Egypt, Qatar condemn Israeli attacks on Gaza, call on Israel to comply with ceasefire obligations

Israel-Gaza War Updates
20-08-2026 | 08:39
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Turkey, Egypt, Qatar condemn Israeli attacks on Gaza, call on Israel to comply with ceasefire obligations
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Turkey, Egypt, Qatar condemn Israeli attacks on Gaza, call on Israel to comply with ceasefire obligations

Turkey, Egypt and Qatar on Thursday strongly condemned recent Israeli strikes in ‌Gaza, saying in a joint statement that Israel must comply with its obligations under a ceasefire agreement and refrain from steps ⁠that could escalate tensions.

"The mediating countries underline that the intensification of Israeli attacks undermines regional and international efforts at a critical juncture, as intensive efforts are under way to implement the Comprehensive Plan ‌to ⁠End the Gaza Conflict, including the meeting between the Board of Peace and Israeli officials, and constructive steps ⁠are being taken in the negotiation process," they said.

The international community and ⁠Board of Peace must take the necessary steps to ensure ⁠compliance with the ceasefire and prevent further escalation, they added.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Turkey

Egypt

Qatar

Israel

‌Gaza

Ceasefire

Gaza health officials say Israeli strike on police station kills seven
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