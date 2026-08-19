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Germany's Merz condemns far-right Israeli minister's Gaza remarks: Spokesman
World News
19-08-2026 | 06:57
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Germany's Merz condemns far-right Israeli minister's Gaza remarks: Spokesman
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday condemned remarks by Israel's far-right national security minister that Israel should kill 30 to 40 people every night in Gaza, a government spokesman said.
"The chancellor strongly condemns the inhumane appeals made by Minister (Itamar) Ben Gvir, which violate international law," spokesman Sebastian Hille said. "They are unacceptable."
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