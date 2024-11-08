Gaza's Health Ministry says war death toll at 43,508

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-08 | 08:13
Gaza's Health Ministry says war death toll at 43,508
0min
Gaza's Health Ministry says war death toll at 43,508

The health ministry in Gaza said on Friday that at least 43,508 people have been killed in more than 13 months of war between Israel and Hamas.

The toll includes 39 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 102,684 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023.


AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Health

Ministry

War

Death

Toll

Israel

