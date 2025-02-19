UAE President tells Rubio his country rejects the displacement of Palestinians

19-02-2025 | 04:44
UAE President tells Rubio his country rejects the displacement of Palestinians
UAE President tells Rubio his country rejects the displacement of Palestinians

The Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported that UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan told U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday that the UAE rejects the displacement of the Palestinian people from their land.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UAE

President

Marco Rubio

Displacement

Palestinians

