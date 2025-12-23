Israeli defense minister vows military to remain in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
23-12-2025 | 07:23
High views
0min
Israeli defense minister vows military to remain in Gaza

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday that the military would never fully withdraw from the Gaza Strip for security reasons and that a civilian-military army unit would be established in the Palestinian enclave.

According to a U.S.-backed peace plan signed by both Israel and Hamas in October, the Israeli military will gradually withdraw completely from the coastal enclave and Israel will not re-establish civilian settlements in the coastal territory.

"We are located deep inside Gaza and we will never leave all of Gaza. There will never be such a thing. We are there to protect, to prevent what happened," Katz said in a speech, referring to Hamas' October 7, 2023 raid on Israel.


Reuters 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli

Defense

Minister

Military

Gaza

Palestinian Authority says Israel tightening control over West Bank with new settlements
Israel's security cabinet approves 19 new settlements in West Bank: Statement
