Israel's security cabinet approves 19 new settlements in West Bank: Statement

Israel-Gaza War Updates
21-12-2025 | 04:00
High views
Israel's security cabinet approves 19 new settlements in West Bank: Statement
0min
Israel's security cabinet approves 19 new settlements in West Bank: Statement

Israel's security cabinet approved the establishment of 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, bringing the total number approved over the past three years to 69, an official statement said Sunday.

"The proposal by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Defense Minister Israel Katz to declare and formalize 19 new settlements in Judea and Samaria has been approved by the cabinet," a statement from Smotrich's office said, without specifying when the decision was taken.

"On the ground, we are blocking the establishment of a Palestinian terror state. We will continue to develop, build, and settle the land of our ancestral heritage, with faith in the justice of our path," Smotrich said in the statement.



AFP
 
