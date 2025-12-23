News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
13
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Qadar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
13
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Palestinian Authority says Israel tightening control over West Bank with new settlements
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23-12-2025 | 11:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Palestinian Authority says Israel tightening control over West Bank with new settlements
The Palestinian Authority condemned on Tuesday Israel's plan to approve 19 settlements in the occupied West Bank, accusing it of tightening its control over Palestinian land.
In a statement, the Ramallah-based Palestinian foreign ministry described the move as a "dangerous step aimed at tightening colonial control over the entirety of Palestinian land," calling it a continuation of "apartheid, settlement, and annexation policies that undermine the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestinian
Authority
Israel
Control
West Bank
Settlements
Israeli defense minister vows military to remain in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-21
Israel's security cabinet approves 19 new settlements in West Bank: Statement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-21
Israel's security cabinet approves 19 new settlements in West Bank: Statement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-10
Israel approves nearly 800 housing units in three West Bank settlements
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-10
Israel approves nearly 800 housing units in three West Bank settlements
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-26
Israel launches new military operation in northern West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-26
Israel launches new military operation in northern West Bank
0
Middle East News
2025-10-23
US VP Vance says Israel will not annex West Bank
Middle East News
2025-10-23
US VP Vance says Israel will not annex West Bank
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:23
Israeli defense minister vows military to remain in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:23
Israeli defense minister vows military to remain in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-21
Israel's security cabinet approves 19 new settlements in West Bank: Statement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-21
Israel's security cabinet approves 19 new settlements in West Bank: Statement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-20
Turkish sources: Head of Turkish intelligence discussed with Hamas second phase of Gaza peace plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-20
Turkish sources: Head of Turkish intelligence discussed with Hamas second phase of Gaza peace plan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-19
Rubio 'confident' countries will send troops to Gaza force
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-19
Rubio 'confident' countries will send troops to Gaza force
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-19
LBCI Sources: PM Salam to address financial gap bill and deposit recovery mechanism
Lebanon News
2025-12-19
LBCI Sources: PM Salam to address financial gap bill and deposit recovery mechanism
0
Lebanon News
05:53
Lebanese army steps up security measures nationwide for Christmas and New Year
Lebanon News
05:53
Lebanese army steps up security measures nationwide for Christmas and New Year
0
World News
2025-12-18
Putin's spymaster spoke by phone with new MI6 chief, TASS reports
World News
2025-12-18
Putin's spymaster spoke by phone with new MI6 chief, TASS reports
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Ahead of Trump-Netanyahu talks: Israel hardens stance on Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Ahead of Trump-Netanyahu talks: Israel hardens stance on Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
00:20
Russia launches air attack on Kyiv after latest peace talks end, Ukraine's military says
World News
00:20
Russia launches air attack on Kyiv after latest peace talks end, Ukraine's military says
2
Lebanon News
02:58
Israeli strikes kill three Hezbollah members, including one allegedly linked to Lebanese army intelligence: Adraee
Lebanon News
02:58
Israeli strikes kill three Hezbollah members, including one allegedly linked to Lebanese army intelligence: Adraee
3
Lebanon News
05:53
Lebanese army steps up security measures nationwide for Christmas and New Year
Lebanon News
05:53
Lebanese army steps up security measures nationwide for Christmas and New Year
4
Lebanon News
03:20
Lebanon advances AI plan, signs Microsoft deal to support startups and training
Lebanon News
03:20
Lebanon advances AI plan, signs Microsoft deal to support startups and training
5
Lebanon News
10:32
Lebanese Army Chief: First phase of army plan to be completed
Lebanon News
10:32
Lebanese Army Chief: First phase of army plan to be completed
6
Lebanon News
01:50
Lebanon sees weak low-pressure system, colder weather expected later this week
Lebanon News
01:50
Lebanon sees weak low-pressure system, colder weather expected later this week
7
Lebanon Economy
04:57
Lebanon’s central bank governor says financial gap bill rests on solid economic foundations: Sources
Lebanon Economy
04:57
Lebanon’s central bank governor says financial gap bill rests on solid economic foundations: Sources
8
Lebanon Economy
02:25
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:25
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More