Palestinian Authority says Israel tightening control over West Bank with new settlements

23-12-2025 | 11:29
The Palestinian Authority condemned on Tuesday Israel's plan to approve 19 settlements in the occupied West Bank, accusing it of tightening its control over Palestinian land.

In a statement, the Ramallah-based Palestinian foreign ministry described the move as a "dangerous step aimed at tightening colonial control over the entirety of Palestinian land," calling it a continuation of "apartheid, settlement, and annexation policies that undermine the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people."


