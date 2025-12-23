Palestinian Authority says Israel tightening control over West Bank with new settlements

The Palestinian Authority condemned on Tuesday Israel's plan to approve 19 settlements in the occupied West Bank, accusing it of tightening its control over Palestinian land.



In a statement, the Ramallah-based Palestinian foreign ministry described the move as a "dangerous step aimed at tightening colonial control over the entirety of Palestinian land," calling it a continuation of "apartheid, settlement, and annexation policies that undermine the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people."





AFP