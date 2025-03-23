Israeli airstrike kills Hamas political leader in southern Gaza: Hamas

Israel-Gaza War Updates
23-03-2025 | 04:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli airstrike kills Hamas political leader in southern Gaza: Hamas
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli airstrike kills Hamas political leader in southern Gaza: Hamas

An Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza killed Hamas political leader Salah al-Bardaweel on Sunday, officials of the militant group said, as residents reported an escalation in Israel's six-day-old military campaign.

Pro-Hamas media said the airstrike on Khan Younis killed Bardaweel, a member of the Palestinian group's political office, and his wife. Israeli officials had no immediate comment.


Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli

Airstrike

Kill

Hamas

Political

Gaza

LBCI Next
Israel's security cabinet approves independence for 13 West Bank settlements
Hamas accuses US of distorting truth by claiming it 'chose' war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-02

Israeli airstrike on southern Gaza kills at least seven

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-21

Israel says it killed head of Hamas military intelligence in southern Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-17

Avichay Adraee says Israeli strike kills senior Hamas operative in Lebanon's Sidon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-17

Israeli airstrike in Sidon targets senior Hamas military official Mohammad Shahin: Security source to LBCI

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:09

Israel's security cabinet approves independence for 13 West Bank settlements

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-22

Hamas accuses US of distorting truth by claiming it 'chose' war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-22

UK, France, Germany urge Gaza ceasefire, ask Israel to restore humanitarian access

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-21

Protests surge in Israel: Netanyahu's priorities shift to government plans and Gaza war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:09

Israel's security cabinet approves independence for 13 West Bank settlements

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-27

Israel says three of returned hostages killed in Gaza captivity

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:24

Six injured in Israeli airstrikes on Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali and Saraain in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli airstrike on Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:20

A pen, a voice, a legacy: The life and legacy of Hoda Chedid

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:19

Lebanese defense minister rejects return to pre-ceasefire conditions, urges action against Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:36

Israel strikes 50 sites in Lebanon in response to rocket fire towards Metula: Israeli Army Radio

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Israel yet to determine identity of attackers behind Lebanon rocket fire: Israeli Army Radio

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:10

Violence erupts as Israeli violations hit 1,345, Lebanon rocket fire sparks new tensions — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:22

Lebanon's foreign minister rules out talks with Israel, focuses on border security with Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:48

Israel's military targets alleged Hezbollah sites across Lebanon in new airstrikes, army spokesperson claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:39

Speaker Berri urges swift action to investigate South Lebanon incident, warns against fueling tensions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More