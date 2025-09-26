UN identifies 158 firms linked to Israeli settlements

Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-09-2025 | 08:04


UN identifies 158 firms linked to Israeli settlements

The United Nations on Friday released a long-awaited update of its database of companies with activities in Israeli settlements, listing 158 firms from 11 countries.

Big firms such as Airbnb, Booking.com, Motorola Solutions and Trip Advisor remained on the list, while several companies including Alstom and Opodo were removed, the database showed.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UN

Firms

Israeli

Settlements

West Bank

Saudi Arabia says Trump 'understands very well' risks of West Bank annexation by Israel
Gaza aid flotilla set to head east from Greece despite Israeli warnings
