News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel's Netanyahu orders immediate 'powerful strikes' on Gaza: PM office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
28-10-2025 | 12:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel's Netanyahu orders immediate 'powerful strikes' on Gaza: PM office
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday ordered the military to carry out intense strikes on the Gaza Strip, after accusing Hamas of violating the U.S.-brokered ceasefire.
"Following security consultations, Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed the military to immediately carry out powerful strikes in the Gaza Strip," a statement from his office said.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Netanyahu
Strikes
Gaza
PM
Office
Next
Netanyahu says will consult security establishment on Israel’s response to Hamas “violations”
Hamas says to hand over remains of the 16th Gaza hostage
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-04
Israel preparing 'immediate implementation' of hostage release plan: PM's office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-04
Israel preparing 'immediate implementation' of hostage release plan: PM's office
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-19
Israel's Netanyahu orders 'strong action against terrorist targets' in Gaza: Statement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-19
Israel's Netanyahu orders 'strong action against terrorist targets' in Gaza: Statement
0
Middle East News
2025-10-23
Vote on West Bank annexation bills 'deliberate provocation' by opposition: Israel PM office
Middle East News
2025-10-23
Vote on West Bank annexation bills 'deliberate provocation' by opposition: Israel PM office
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-12
Netanyahu says Israel ready for 'immediate' reception of hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-12
Netanyahu says Israel ready for 'immediate' reception of hostages
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:04
Hamas says postponing hostage body handover due to Israeli truce 'violations'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:04
Hamas says postponing hostage body handover due to Israeli truce 'violations'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:07
Israeli hostage forum calls for decisive action against Hamas after partial remains returned
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:07
Israeli hostage forum calls for decisive action against Hamas after partial remains returned
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:43
Netanyahu says will consult security establishment on Israel’s response to Hamas “violations”
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:43
Netanyahu says will consult security establishment on Israel’s response to Hamas “violations”
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-27
Hamas says to hand over remains of the 16th Gaza hostage
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-27
Hamas says to hand over remains of the 16th Gaza hostage
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-27
Parliament in focus: Expatriate voting rights take center stage as Lebanon’s lawmakers reconvene
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-27
Parliament in focus: Expatriate voting rights take center stage as Lebanon’s lawmakers reconvene
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21
Israel's Netanyahu orders immediate 'powerful strikes' on Gaza: PM office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21
Israel's Netanyahu orders immediate 'powerful strikes' on Gaza: PM office
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-03
Beirut waterfront residents face persistent sewage odor as authorities step in
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-03
Beirut waterfront residents face persistent sewage odor as authorities step in
0
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanon's Social Affairs Minister meets Morgan Ortagus, highlights need for international support
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanon's Social Affairs Minister meets Morgan Ortagus, highlights need for international support
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Lebanon in the spotlight: Could rising Israeli threats trigger a new escalation?
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Lebanon in the spotlight: Could rising Israeli threats trigger a new escalation?
2
World News
16:24
Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Turkey, GFZ says
World News
16:24
Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Turkey, GFZ says
3
Lebanon News
10:05
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army Intelligence detains suspects in Elio Abi Hanna murder case
Lebanon News
10:05
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army Intelligence detains suspects in Elio Abi Hanna murder case
4
Lebanon News
06:34
US envoy Ortagus to meet Lebanon’s Social Affairs Minister to assess South Lebanon social centers amid developments: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34
US envoy Ortagus to meet Lebanon’s Social Affairs Minister to assess South Lebanon social centers amid developments: Sources to LBCI
5
Lebanon Economy
03:34
Lebanon's fuel prices updated
Lebanon Economy
03:34
Lebanon's fuel prices updated
6
Lebanon News
05:23
Amer Bisat to LBCI : Government taking firm action to regulate private generators
Lebanon News
05:23
Amer Bisat to LBCI : Government taking firm action to regulate private generators
7
Lebanon News
05:35
President Aoun: Security forces have consistently triumphed over terrorists through great sacrifices
Lebanon News
05:35
President Aoun: Security forces have consistently triumphed over terrorists through great sacrifices
8
Lebanon News
05:31
US Envoy Morgan Ortagus begins Lebanon visit with meeting Speaker Berri
Lebanon News
05:31
US Envoy Morgan Ortagus begins Lebanon visit with meeting Speaker Berri
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More