Israel's Netanyahu orders immediate 'powerful strikes' on Gaza: PM office

Israel-Gaza War Updates
28-10-2025 | 12:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s Netanyahu orders immediate &#39;powerful strikes&#39; on Gaza: PM office
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel's Netanyahu orders immediate 'powerful strikes' on Gaza: PM office

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday ordered the military to carry out intense strikes on the Gaza Strip, after accusing Hamas of violating the U.S.-brokered ceasefire.

"Following security consultations, Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed the military to immediately carry out powerful strikes in the Gaza Strip," a statement from his office said.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Netanyahu

Strikes

Gaza

PM

Office

LBCI Next
Netanyahu says will consult security establishment on Israel’s response to Hamas “violations”
Hamas says to hand over remains of the 16th Gaza hostage
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-04

Israel preparing 'immediate implementation' of hostage release plan: PM's office

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-19

Israel's Netanyahu orders 'strong action against terrorist targets' in Gaza: Statement

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-23

Vote on West Bank annexation bills 'deliberate provocation' by opposition: Israel PM office

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-12

Netanyahu says Israel ready for 'immediate' reception of hostages

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:04

Hamas says postponing hostage body handover due to Israeli truce 'violations'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:07

Israeli hostage forum calls for decisive action against Hamas after partial remains returned

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:43

Netanyahu says will consult security establishment on Israel’s response to Hamas “violations”

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-27

Hamas says to hand over remains of the 16th Gaza hostage

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-27

Parliament in focus: Expatriate voting rights take center stage as Lebanon’s lawmakers reconvene

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21

Israel's Netanyahu orders immediate 'powerful strikes' on Gaza: PM office

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-03

Beirut waterfront residents face persistent sewage odor as authorities step in

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Lebanon's Social Affairs Minister meets Morgan Ortagus, highlights need for international support

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:12

Lebanon in the spotlight: Could rising Israeli threats trigger a new escalation?

LBCI
World News
16:24

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Turkey, GFZ says

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:05

LBCI sources: Lebanese Army Intelligence detains suspects in Elio Abi Hanna murder case

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

US envoy Ortagus to meet Lebanon’s Social Affairs Minister to assess South Lebanon social centers amid developments: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:34

Lebanon's fuel prices updated

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Amer Bisat to LBCI : Government taking firm action to regulate private generators

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

President Aoun: Security forces have consistently triumphed over terrorists through great sacrifices

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

US Envoy Morgan Ortagus begins Lebanon visit with meeting Speaker Berri

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More