Israel president says hopes US-Israel talks can undermine Iran's 'empire of evil'

Middle East News
11-02-2026 | 00:03
High views
Israel president says hopes US-Israel talks can undermine Iran's 'empire of evil'

Israel's President Isaac Herzog said Wednesday he hoped talks between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington later in the day would help fight Iran's "empire of evil."

Speaking beside Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra, Herzog wished them "success in bringing peace" as well as discussing "the next phase in Gaza , which is important to all of us, which I hope will bring a better future for all of us."

