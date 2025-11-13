Israel received body of one of last four Gaza hostages: PM's office

Israel-Gaza War Updates
13-11-2025 | 14:09
High views
0min
Israel received body of one of last four Gaza hostages: PM's office

Israel received the body of one of the last four hostages held in Gaza from the Red Cross on Thursday, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

The coffin, handed over in the Gaza Strip to the Israeli army and Shin Bet security service, will be transferred to Israel and taken for identification, the office said.

AFP

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Hostages

Gaza

Red Cross

Benjamin Netanyahu

