Rubio says US would not 'deliberately target' school in Iran

02-03-2026 | 16:09
Rubio says US would not 'deliberately target' school in Iran

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday that the United States would not "deliberately" target a school, after Iran said 168 people died in an alleged U.S.-Israeli strike.

"The United States would not deliberately target a school. Our objectives are missiles, both the ability to manufacture them and the ability to launch them," Rubio told reporters, while adding that the Pentagon was investigating the alleged incident.

