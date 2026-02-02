Japan says rare earth found in sediment retrieved on deep-sea mission

02-02-2026 | 00:54
Japan says rare earth found in sediment retrieved on deep-sea mission
Japan says rare earth found in sediment retrieved on deep-sea mission

Sediment containing rare earth was retrieved from ocean depths of 6,000 metres (20,000 feet) on a Japanese test mission, the government said Monday, as it seeks to curb dependence on China for the valuable minerals.

"Details will be analysed, including exactly how much rare earth is contained" in the sample, government spokesman Kei Sato said, calling it "a meaningful achievement both in terms of economic security and comprehensive maritime development".

