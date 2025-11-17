Netanyahu slams violence by ‘extremists’ among Israeli West Bank settlers

Israel-Gaza War Updates
17-11-2025 | 15:12

Netanyahu slams violence by ‘extremists’ among Israeli West Bank settlers
0min
Netanyahu slams violence by ‘extremists’ among Israeli West Bank settlers

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the violence of a “handful of extremists” among Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, following clashes and attacks on Monday.

“I view with great severity the violent riots and the attempt by a handful of extremists to take the law into their own hands,” Netanyahu said, calling the perpetrators “a group that does not represent” Israeli settlers in the Palestinian territory.


AFP
 
Palestinian militant faction says Israel killed a local leader in Gaza
Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN
