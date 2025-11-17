News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
14
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
14
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu slams violence by ‘extremists’ among Israeli West Bank settlers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17-11-2025 | 15:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu slams violence by ‘extremists’ among Israeli West Bank settlers
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the violence of a “handful of extremists” among Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, following clashes and attacks on Monday.
“I view with great severity the violent riots and the attempt by a handful of extremists to take the law into their own hands,” Netanyahu said, calling the perpetrators “a group that does not represent” Israeli settlers in the Palestinian territory.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Netanyahu
Violence
Extremists
Israel
West Bank
Settlers
Palestinians
Next
Palestinian militant faction says Israel killed a local leader in Gaza
Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-08
Israeli settlers attack Palestinians, journalists at West Bank olive harvest, witnesses say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-08
Israeli settlers attack Palestinians, journalists at West Bank olive harvest, witnesses say
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-25
From Gaza to the West Bank: Netanyahu urges Trump to back Israel’s next moves
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-25
From Gaza to the West Bank: Netanyahu urges Trump to back Israel’s next moves
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-21
Israel's Netanyahu says to expand settlements in the West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-21
Israel's Netanyahu says to expand settlements in the West Bank
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-11
Netanyahu approves West Bank settlement expansion plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-11
Netanyahu approves West Bank settlement expansion plan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:07
Palestinian militant faction says Israel killed a local leader in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:07
Palestinian militant faction says Israel killed a local leader in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-16
Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-16
Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-16
Netanyahu faces far-right backlash after US-backed statement on Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-16
Netanyahu faces far-right backlash after US-backed statement on Palestinian state
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-15
Gaza Health Ministry confirms received bodies of 15 Palestinians under truce deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-15
Gaza Health Ministry confirms received bodies of 15 Palestinians under truce deal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:01
Lebanon reports 87,067 expat registrations ahead of 2026 parliamentary elections
Lebanon News
11:01
Lebanon reports 87,067 expat registrations ahead of 2026 parliamentary elections
0
Lebanon News
10:41
Hezbollah's Qassem urges government, BDL governor to halt measures harming Hezbollah and Lebanese population
Lebanon News
10:41
Hezbollah's Qassem urges government, BDL governor to halt measures harming Hezbollah and Lebanese population
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-30
Israel’s rising assaults — from Blida to Odaisseh: What comes next for Lebanon’s fragile calm?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-30
Israel’s rising assaults — from Blida to Odaisseh: What comes next for Lebanon’s fragile calm?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-11
Suspending the past: Lebanon and Syria suspend joint council, signaling a new phase in ties
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-11
Suspending the past: Lebanon and Syria suspend joint council, signaling a new phase in ties
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israel prepares for possible two-front conflict amid assessments on Iran and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israel prepares for possible two-front conflict amid assessments on Iran and Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
08:19
UNIFIL spokesperson to LBCI: Reduction of peacekeepers deployed in Lebanon has begun
Lebanon News
08:19
UNIFIL spokesperson to LBCI: Reduction of peacekeepers deployed in Lebanon has begun
3
Lebanon News
03:14
Israeli army claims it killed local Hezbollah member in Al-Mansouri, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:14
Israeli army claims it killed local Hezbollah member in Al-Mansouri, South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
06:42
Israeli drone conduct low-altitude flight over Beirut
Lebanon News
06:42
Israeli drone conduct low-altitude flight over Beirut
5
Lebanon News
05:57
President Aoun receives credentials of new US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa
Lebanon News
05:57
President Aoun receives credentials of new US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa
6
Lebanon News
08:48
Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for swift measures to resume exports to Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
08:48
Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for swift measures to resume exports to Saudi Arabia
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Lebanese coffee shop ‘’Stories’’ falsely linked to Hezbollah financing—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Lebanese coffee shop ‘’Stories’’ falsely linked to Hezbollah financing—the details
8
Lebanon News
10:41
Hezbollah's Qassem urges government, BDL governor to halt measures harming Hezbollah and Lebanese population
Lebanon News
10:41
Hezbollah's Qassem urges government, BDL governor to halt measures harming Hezbollah and Lebanese population
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More