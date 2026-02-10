UNIFIL plans to withdraw most troops from Lebanon by mid-2027

The U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) plans to withdraw all or most of its regular personnel from Lebanon by mid-2027, a spokesperson told AFP on Tuesday, as its mandate is set to end at the close of this year.



UNIFIL spokesperson Candice Ardell said the force intends to complete the drawdown and withdrawal by the end of 2027.



The U.N. Security Council decided on August 28, 2025, to extend UNIFIL's mandate "one last time" until December 31, 2026, and to begin a coordinated and safe drawdown and withdrawal process starting on December 31, 2026, over a one-year period.



After its operations end later this year, Ardell said the mission will begin withdrawing personnel and equipment and transferring its sites to Lebanese authorities. UNIFIL would then carry out limited tasks, including protecting U.N. personnel and assets and supporting the safe departure of troops and equipment.



The force currently numbers around 7,500 troops from 48 countries in southern Lebanon, after reducing its presence by about 2,000 in recent months. Another 200 are expected to leave by May, according to Ardell.



Ardell said the reduction was a direct result of the financial crisis affecting the United Nations and cost-cutting measures applied across U.N. missions, and was not linked to the planned end of UNIFIL’s mandate.



Since the Security Council’s decision to end the mission, Lebanese authorities have called for maintaining an international force, even if smaller, in the south, stressing the importance of continued European participation.





AFP