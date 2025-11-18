News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
19
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
19
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
One killed, three wounded in West Bank stabbing attack: Israel emergency service
Israel-Gaza War Updates
18-11-2025 | 08:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
One killed, three wounded in West Bank stabbing attack: Israel emergency service
One person was killed and three were wounded in a ramming and stabbing attack in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Israeli emergency services said.
Paramedics and an army medical force "established the death of a man aged 30 with a stab wound and referred three injured people" to two Jerusalem hospitals, Magen David Adom (MADA), the Israeli equivalent of the Red Cross, said in a statement.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
killed,
three
wounded
stabbing
attack:
Israel
emergency
service
Next
Palestinian foreign ministry welcomes UN Gaza vote, wants urgent implementation
Netanyahu slams violence by ‘extremists’ among Israeli West Bank settlers
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-06
Health Ministry reports one killed, three wounded in Israeli strike on Toura in Tyre
Lebanon News
2025-11-06
Health Ministry reports one killed, three wounded in Israeli strike on Toura in Tyre
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-19
One dead, three wounded in Israeli attack on vehicle near Tebnine hospital
Lebanon News
2025-09-19
One dead, three wounded in Israeli attack on vehicle near Tebnine hospital
0
Middle East News
2025-09-08
Shooting attack in east Jerusalem, injuries reported: Israel emergency service
Middle East News
2025-09-08
Shooting attack in east Jerusalem, injuries reported: Israel emergency service
0
World News
2025-10-02
Two killed, three wounded in Manchester synagogue attack: UK police
World News
2025-10-02
Two killed, three wounded in Manchester synagogue attack: UK police
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:24
EU says UN Gaza plan vote 'important step'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:24
EU says UN Gaza plan vote 'important step'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:09
Palestinian foreign ministry welcomes UN Gaza vote, wants urgent implementation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:09
Palestinian foreign ministry welcomes UN Gaza vote, wants urgent implementation
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:12
Netanyahu slams violence by ‘extremists’ among Israeli West Bank settlers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:12
Netanyahu slams violence by ‘extremists’ among Israeli West Bank settlers
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-17
Palestinian militant faction says Israel killed a local leader in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-17
Palestinian militant faction says Israel killed a local leader in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-13
Loyalty to the Resistance bloc slams Israel attacks, insists on on-time parliamentary elections
Lebanon News
2025-11-13
Loyalty to the Resistance bloc slams Israel attacks, insists on on-time parliamentary elections
0
Lebanon News
07:41
Former MP Zaher Khatib dies at 85
Lebanon News
07:41
Former MP Zaher Khatib dies at 85
0
Middle East News
2025-11-08
Syria launches wide campaign against ISIS cells, Interior Ministry spokesperson tells LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-08
Syria launches wide campaign against ISIS cells, Interior Ministry spokesperson tells LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-19
Lebanon’s FM presses UN chief on Israel withdrawal, refugee crisis
Lebanon News
2025-09-19
Lebanon’s FM presses UN chief on Israel withdrawal, refugee crisis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israel prepares for possible two-front conflict amid assessments on Iran and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israel prepares for possible two-front conflict amid assessments on Iran and Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Lebanese coffee shop ‘’Stories’’ falsely linked to Hezbollah financing—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Lebanese coffee shop ‘’Stories’’ falsely linked to Hezbollah financing—the details
3
Lebanon News
04:23
LBCI exclusive: Lebanese Army Commander cancels Washington trip after official meetings called off
Lebanon News
04:23
LBCI exclusive: Lebanese Army Commander cancels Washington trip after official meetings called off
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Positive momentum: Saudi delegation signals hope for lifting ban on Lebanese exports
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Positive momentum: Saudi delegation signals hope for lifting ban on Lebanese exports
5
Lebanon News
04:06
President Aoun reaffirms Lebanon's openness, calls for investor confidence at Beirut 1 conference
Lebanon News
04:06
President Aoun reaffirms Lebanon's openness, calls for investor confidence at Beirut 1 conference
6
Lebanon News
03:30
Israel targets a vehicle in Bint Jbeil in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:30
Israel targets a vehicle in Bint Jbeil in South Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon moves to file Security Council complaint over Israeli wall breach along Blue Line
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon moves to file Security Council complaint over Israeli wall breach along Blue Line
8
Lebanon Economy
03:24
Lebanon's fuel prices see slight increase
Lebanon Economy
03:24
Lebanon's fuel prices see slight increase
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More