One killed, three wounded in West Bank stabbing attack: Israel emergency service

Israel-Gaza War Updates
18-11-2025 | 08:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
One killed, three wounded in West Bank stabbing attack: Israel emergency service
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
One killed, three wounded in West Bank stabbing attack: Israel emergency service

One person was killed and three were wounded in a ramming and stabbing attack in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Israeli emergency services said.

Paramedics and an army medical force "established the death of a man aged 30 with a stab wound and referred three injured people" to two Jerusalem hospitals, Magen David Adom (MADA), the Israeli equivalent of the Red Cross, said in a statement.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

killed,

three

wounded

stabbing

attack:

Israel

emergency

service

LBCI Next
Palestinian foreign ministry welcomes UN Gaza vote, wants urgent implementation
Netanyahu slams violence by ‘extremists’ among Israeli West Bank settlers
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-06

Health Ministry reports one killed, three wounded in Israeli strike on Toura in Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-19

One dead, three wounded in Israeli attack on vehicle near Tebnine hospital

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-08

Shooting attack in east Jerusalem, injuries reported: Israel emergency service

LBCI
World News
2025-10-02

Two killed, three wounded in Manchester synagogue attack: UK police

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:24

EU says UN Gaza plan vote 'important step'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:09

Palestinian foreign ministry welcomes UN Gaza vote, wants urgent implementation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:12

Netanyahu slams violence by ‘extremists’ among Israeli West Bank settlers

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-17

Palestinian militant faction says Israel killed a local leader in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-13

Loyalty to the Resistance bloc slams Israel attacks, insists on on-time parliamentary elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:41

Former MP Zaher Khatib dies at 85

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-08

Syria launches wide campaign against ISIS cells, Interior Ministry spokesperson tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-19

Lebanon’s FM presses UN chief on Israel withdrawal, refugee crisis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Israel prepares for possible two-front conflict amid assessments on Iran and Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Lebanese coffee shop ‘’Stories’’ falsely linked to Hezbollah financing—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

LBCI exclusive: Lebanese Army Commander cancels Washington trip after official meetings called off

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Positive momentum: Saudi delegation signals hope for lifting ban on Lebanese exports

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:06

President Aoun reaffirms Lebanon's openness, calls for investor confidence at Beirut 1 conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Israel targets a vehicle in Bint Jbeil in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon moves to file Security Council complaint over Israeli wall breach along Blue Line

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:24

Lebanon's fuel prices see slight increase

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More