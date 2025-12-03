Egypt denies deal with Israel to allow some Gaza residents to exit

03-12-2025 | 07:48
03-12-2025 | 07:48
Egypt denies deal with Israel to allow some Gaza residents to exit

Egypt denied on Wednesday that it had agreed with Israel to open the Rafah crossing to Gaza for residents of the Palestinian territory to exit, insisting it be opened in both directions.

"If an agreement is reached to open the crossing, it will be in both directions, to enter and exit the Gaza Strip, in accordance with the plan of U.S. President Donald Trump," the state information service said in a statement, quoting an official Egyptian source.

