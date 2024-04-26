Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

On Friday, April 26, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 4,000, and the diesel price dropped by LBP 20,000. However, the gas prices remained stable.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,778,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,816,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,536,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 916,000