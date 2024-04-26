News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-04-26 | 02:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
On Friday, April 26, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 4,000, and the diesel price dropped by LBP 20,000. However, the gas prices remained stable.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,778,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,816,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,536,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 916,000
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Prices
Lebanon
Diesel
Gas
Economy
US lawsuit raises stakes for Lebanon's financial institutions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-04-23
Fuel prices slightly increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-04-23
Fuel prices slightly increase in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-04-19
Fuel prices rise across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-04-19
Fuel prices rise across Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-04-16
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-04-16
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-10
Fueling the Future: Israel's Gas Exploration and Lebanon's Waiting Game
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-10
Fueling the Future: Israel's Gas Exploration and Lebanon's Waiting Game
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-23
US lawsuit raises stakes for Lebanon's financial institutions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-23
US lawsuit raises stakes for Lebanon's financial institutions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-23
E-governance: Lebanon's Economy Ministry launches online services to expedite procedures
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-23
E-governance: Lebanon's Economy Ministry launches online services to expedite procedures
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-04-23
Fuel prices slightly increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-04-23
Fuel prices slightly increase in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-22
Unprecedented situation: Lebanon moves closer to IMF deal with BDL modernization
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-22
Unprecedented situation: Lebanon moves closer to IMF deal with BDL modernization
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-04-17
Israeli army confirms injury of 14 soldiers in strike carried out by Hezbollah
Middle East News
2024-04-17
Israeli army confirms injury of 14 soldiers in strike carried out by Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-26
Celebratory gunfire tragedy claims life of 7-year-old Naya Hanna
Lebanon News
2023-08-26
Celebratory gunfire tragedy claims life of 7-year-old Naya Hanna
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-08
Gaza's death toll surpasses 33,200: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-08
Gaza's death toll surpasses 33,200: Health Ministry
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-07
Understanding the Gaza Envelope: A region shaped by history and clashes
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-07
Understanding the Gaza Envelope: A region shaped by history and clashes
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:31
Hezbollah's ambush: Targeting an armored convoy in Kfarchouba Hills
Lebanon News
00:31
Hezbollah's ambush: Targeting an armored convoy in Kfarchouba Hills
2
Lebanon News
11:01
Mikati discusses preparations for French Foreign Minister's visit with Magro, reviews monetary situation with Mansouri
Lebanon News
11:01
Mikati discusses preparations for French Foreign Minister's visit with Magro, reviews monetary situation with Mansouri
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Rafah invasion and prisoner deal: Israeli Cabinet faces ICJ threats over war crimes
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Rafah invasion and prisoner deal: Israeli Cabinet faces ICJ threats over war crimes
4
Lebanon News
04:37
Aboul Hosn to LBCI: Addressing Hezbollah's visit and Syrian displacement crisis
Lebanon News
04:37
Aboul Hosn to LBCI: Addressing Hezbollah's visit and Syrian displacement crisis
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Global Military Spending Soars: Implications and Regional Trends
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Global Military Spending Soars: Implications and Regional Trends
6
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
7
Middle East News
00:12
Houthis target MSC ship in Gulf of Aden
Middle East News
00:12
Houthis target MSC ship in Gulf of Aden
8
Middle East News
11:36
UK, US, and Canada coordinate sanctions against Iran's military activities
Middle East News
11:36
UK, US, and Canada coordinate sanctions against Iran's military activities
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More