News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US lawsuit raises stakes for Lebanon's financial institutions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-23 | 12:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US lawsuit raises stakes for Lebanon's financial institutions
Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The Lebanese banking sector finds itself under legal scrutiny, albeit not within Lebanon's borders.
For almost a week now, a group of Lebanese citizens has lodged a lawsuit in the United States against Banque du Liban (BDL), its former governor Riad Salameh, several Lebanese banks, and international auditing firms responsible for auditing these banks' accounts.
The accusation revolves around alleged fraud against depositors by manipulating financial system integrity information in the country and deceiving them into believing they could access their deposits.
This collective lawsuit, known in the US as a Class Action, typically carries more weight than individual lawsuits and awaits referral to the competent US judiciary.
However, this lawsuit has deeply unsettled Lebanese banks. According to stakeholders:
Firstly, lawsuits abroad could further tarnish the reputation of the banking sector, threatening to strain relationships with correspondent banks abroad through which all banking transactions, including remittances and imports, are conducted.
Secondly, including BDL as a defendant in the lawsuit is erroneous, as the institution belongs to the state and owns assets for all Lebanese, not just depositors.
Thirdly, affluent depositors are spearheading these lawsuits, and if successful, they could deplete what remains of the sector's funds, especially for small depositors.
According to a delegation from the Association of Banks in Lebanon, addressing Prime Minister Najib Mikati, urgent action is needed to pass legislation regulating and restructuring the banking sector, a process that has been delayed for over four years.
According to reports, Mikati is currently reviewing ministers' proposals and amendments to the latest version of this law for reintroduction in a later session of the Cabinet.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
US
Lawsuit
Lebanon
Financial
Institutions
Next
Uncertainty Mounts: Israeli Military Intelligence Chief's Resignation Sparks Concern
Beyond borders: How the northern front became Israel's greatest 'dilemma'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-29
Financial motives drive 40% of child marriages: Lebanon faces 'serious' crisis threatening Lebanese youth
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-29
Financial motives drive 40% of child marriages: Lebanon faces 'serious' crisis threatening Lebanese youth
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-09
Financial support: US urges Lebanon to halt funding to Hamas
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-09
Financial support: US urges Lebanon to halt funding to Hamas
0
World News
2024-04-22
Terry Anderson, US journalist held hostage in Lebanon, dead at 76
World News
2024-04-22
Terry Anderson, US journalist held hostage in Lebanon, dead at 76
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-19
Safe zones in Syria: Lebanon and Cyprus confront the ongoing Syrian refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-19
Safe zones in Syria: Lebanon and Cyprus confront the ongoing Syrian refugee crisis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Lebanon's presidential stalemate remains: Quintet Ambassadors report to Berri
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Lebanon's presidential stalemate remains: Quintet Ambassadors report to Berri
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Student Protests: Shaping US Political Landscape
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Student Protests: Shaping US Political Landscape
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
E-governance: Lebanon's Economy Ministry launches online services to expedite procedures
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
E-governance: Lebanon's Economy Ministry launches online services to expedite procedures
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Lebanese parliament likely to extend municipal terms due to multiple hidden factors
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Lebanese parliament likely to extend municipal terms due to multiple hidden factors
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
16:03
Hezbollah announces launching 'dozens of rockets' at Israel in response to civilian deaths
Lebanon News
16:03
Hezbollah announces launching 'dozens of rockets' at Israel in response to civilian deaths
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
US lawsuit raises stakes for Lebanon's financial institutions
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
US lawsuit raises stakes for Lebanon's financial institutions
0
Lebanon News
13:01
Two civilians, including a child, killed in Israeli airstrike on a home in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:01
Two civilians, including a child, killed in Israeli airstrike on a home in South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2023-11-06
OIC to hold extraordinary Islamic summit to address Israeli aggression against Palestinians
Middle East News
2023-11-06
OIC to hold extraordinary Islamic summit to address Israeli aggression against Palestinians
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:51
Israeli media: Prominent Hezbollah air defense member killed in Aadloun raid
Lebanon News
02:51
Israeli media: Prominent Hezbollah air defense member killed in Aadloun raid
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
US lawsuit raises stakes for Lebanon's financial institutions
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
US lawsuit raises stakes for Lebanon's financial institutions
3
Lebanon News
16:03
Hezbollah announces launching 'dozens of rockets' at Israel in response to civilian deaths
Lebanon News
16:03
Hezbollah announces launching 'dozens of rockets' at Israel in response to civilian deaths
4
Lebanon News
02:04
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:04
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
05:03
Hezbollah member killed by Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, AFP source says
Lebanon News
05:03
Hezbollah member killed by Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, AFP source says
6
Lebanon News
09:09
Beirut's air pollution crisis: Diesel generators linked to doubling cancer risk, study shows
Lebanon News
09:09
Beirut's air pollution crisis: Diesel generators linked to doubling cancer risk, study shows
7
Lebanon News
04:22
Al-Hajj Hassan to LBCI: Southern region's damages exceed three billion dollars
Lebanon News
04:22
Al-Hajj Hassan to LBCI: Southern region's damages exceed three billion dollars
8
Lebanon News
07:56
Israeli airstrikes kill two Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:56
Israeli airstrikes kill two Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More