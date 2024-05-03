Abou Nader: Lebanese people reject European aid as a bribe to contain refugees

2024-05-03
Abou Nader: Lebanese people reject European aid as a bribe to contain refugees
0min
Abou Nader: Lebanese people reject European aid as a bribe to contain refugees

Fouad Abou Nader announced that Lebanese people have significant doubts regarding the EU's financial package for Lebanon, estimated at a value of one billion euros over four years.

He said: "If it is a veiled bribe intended to task the government with containing Syrian refugees and keeping them in Lebanon, then this assistance is to be returned to the givers with thanks."

He added: "The assistance that Lebanon was expecting from Europe is the regular repatriation of refugees to their country by giving them direct incentives in Syria. They can start by repatriating about 200,000 refugees who freely move between Lebanon and their country and have participated in the recent elections, which means there are no problems between them and the regime."

He asked: "Lebanese people were promised the transfer of Syrian prisoners to their country to complete their sentences there, so where is this promise now?"

LBCI Next
President Macron receives Walid Jumblatt, discusses Lebanon's political situation
On LBCI, PM Mikati highlights Europe's new approach to Syrian refugee crisis: Interview highlights
