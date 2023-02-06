Banks Association announces open-ended strike

Lebanon News
2023-02-06 | 12:34
High views
Banks Association announces open-ended strike
Banks Association announces open-ended strike

The banks in Lebanon announced on Monday an open-ended strike, stressing the necessity of finding a speedy solution to the systemic and existential crisis for them, the depositors, and the country's economy.

Additionally, the Association of Banks urged for the adoption of an accelerated law that would completely and retroactively abolish banking secrecy and allow banks to disclose banking information on all their clients' accounts, particularly those in charge of their management, shareholders, and others.
 

