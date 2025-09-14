Qatari PM urges world to 'stop using double standards' and punish Israel

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani urged the international community on Sunday to "stop using double standards" and punish Israel for what he described as its "crimes."



He was speaking at a preparatory meeting on the eve of an emergency summit of Arab and Muslim leaders organized by Qatar after Israel carried out an unprecedented airstrike on Hamas leaders in Doha last Tuesday.



Sheikh Mohammed also said that Israel's "practices" will not stop Doha’s mediation efforts with Egypt and the U.S. to end the war in Gaza.



Foreign ministers met in Doha on Sunday to prepare for Monday's summit.







AFP