Pope Leo marks 70th birthday as believers gather in St. Peter's Square

14-09-2025 | 08:54
Pope Leo marks 70th birthday as believers gather in St. Peter's Square
Pope Leo marks 70th birthday as believers gather in St. Peter's Square

Pope Leo XIV celebrated his 70th birthday on Sunday, thanking thousands of believers who gathered in St. Peter's Square after the Angelus prayer, many holding signs wishing him a happy birthday.

“My dear friends, it seems you know that I have reached 70 years of age today,” the pope said, smiling as he addressed the crowd. “I thank the Lord and my parents, and I thank everyone who remembered me in their prayers.”

The Vatican did not plan any official festivities for the occasion. Later in the afternoon, Pope Leo XIV was scheduled to lead a Mass dedicated to the martyrs of the 21st century.

The pontiff also received numerous birthday messages from Italian political leaders, including the country’s president, as well as the presidents of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies.


AFP
 

