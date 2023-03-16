News
Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs
Lebanon News
2023-03-16 | 06:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs
On Thursday, March 16, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased LBP 37,000 and that of 98 octane fuel increased LBP 37,000, while the price of diesel increased LBP 34,000, and that of gas increased LBP 24,000.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,889,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,934,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,792,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 1,272,000
Enhancing Lebanon as a tourist destination could revive its economy: Viezzer
