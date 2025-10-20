Israel intel firm says contacted by Louvre to help in stolen jewel search

20-10-2025 | 08:47
Israel intel firm says contacted by Louvre to help in stolen jewel search
Israel intel firm says contacted by Louvre to help in stolen jewel search

A private Israeli intel firm said Monday that France's Louvre museum has asked for its help locate artifacts stolen the previous day in an audacious daylight robbery.

"The Louvre exceptionally asked us to uncover the identity of people involved in the theft and to retrieve the stolen artifacts," CGI Group CEO Zvika Naveh told AFP.

Naveh said his company's past success in locating artifacts stolen from a German museum in 2019 had contributed to the Louvre's choice of his company for the task.


AFP
 

