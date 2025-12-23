Idealz is set to close the year with a landmark moment in Lebanon, bringing its biggest draw yet to a national audience during a live New Year's Eve broadcast on LBCI, hosted by Wissam Hanna.



The highly anticipated draw will award $75,000 worth of gold, marking the largest single prize Idealz has offered in Lebanon to date. Airing live on one of the country's leading television networks, the event reflects Idealz's continued commitment to transparency, scale, and public trust.



The New Year's Eve draw represents a significant milestone for Idealz, which has spent the past year building strong credibility in the market through consistent live draws, publicly announced winners, and officially supervised processes. All Idealz draws are conducted under the supervision of the Lebanese National Lottery, ensuring fairness and full compliance.



Over the past year, Idealz has rewarded more than 300 winners, delivering high-value prizes that include five cars, luxury watches valued at $30,000, over $250,000 worth of gold, and thousands of electronics prizes. These achievements have helped transform Idealz from a retail concept into a trusted, nationally recognized platform.



Hosted by Wissam Hanna, the New Year's Eve broadcast brings the Idealz experience into homes across Lebanon, turning a moment of celebration into a shared national experience. Viewers will be able to follow the draw live, reinforcing the brand's promise of visibility and authenticity.



This milestone moment builds on Idealz's expanding presence across Lebanon, including its Experience Center in Downtown Beirut, its departures-only location at Beirut Duty Free, its presence at malls and major events, and its digital platforms.



By closing the year with a live televised draw on LBCI, Idealz reinforces its position as a platform that combines excitement, credibility, and large-scale engagement—ending the year on a high note and setting the stage for what's next.



For more information, visit www.idealzlebanon.com, download the Idealz Lebanon app, or follow @idealz.leb on Instagram for the latest announcements and updates.