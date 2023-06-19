News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Beit El Abyad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
French Court of Audit calls for evaluation of financial aid to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-06-19 | 08:21
High views
Share
Share
3
min
French Court of Audit calls for evaluation of financial aid to Lebanon
On Monday, the French Court of Audit recommended that the government assess the effectiveness of its financial aid to Lebanon in order to better meet the needs of the Lebanese people, who are facing severe economic, social, and political crises.
In an attempt to mitigate the impact of the multiple crises that have plagued Lebanon for the past four years, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a series of aid packages to assist the country following the devastating explosion that occurred at the port of Beirut on August 4, 2020, which destroyed entire neighborhoods in the Lebanese capital.
The French Court of Audit scrutinized the assistance provided by the French government to Lebanon between 2020 and 2022 to alleviate the economic, social, and political repercussions afflicting the country.
In a report published on Monday, the Audit Bureau said that it had concluded, as a result of its audit of the aid that Paris provided to Beirut, that the government should be cautious in its aid and loans to Lebanon.
The report emphasized the importance of establishing permanent mechanisms to unify statistics to obtain the necessary tools to measure the consistency, effectiveness, and impact of French public assistance and to better direct financial flows toward the needs of the Lebanese people.
The Court of Audit noted in its report that "the state has taken strong action since 2020 to help the Lebanese people in the face of the crisis" they are experiencing.
Furthermore, the report revealed that the annual government appropriations allocated to Lebanon increased by approximately threefold (270%) starting in 2020. Between 2020 and 2022, 214 million euros was spent on public resources, with 45% allocated to education and training, 25% to healthcare, 10% to nutrition and agriculture, 10% to reconstruction and the economy, and 10% to civil society.
The Court of Audit also highlighted in its report that it is logical for political considerations to dominate in a sensitive and complex matter such as aid to Lebanon. However, it stressed the need to strengthen monitoring commitments and payments at the central level.
This would allow for a more accurate assessment of "the nature and scope of the loans granted, verification of their consistency (...), evaluation of their impact, and the provision of effective tools for their direction."
Lebanon, which has been without a president since the end of October, has been experiencing an economic collapse since 2019, classified by the World Bank as one of the worst in the world since 1850.
According to the United Nations, more than 80% of Lebanon's population now lives below the poverty line.
Lebanon News
French
Court
Audit
Evaluation
Financial
Aid
Lebanon
Next
Amal Movement urges constructive dialogue for Lebanon's restoration
Geagea criticizes legislative session, says it is the work of those obstructing the presidential elections
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-15
Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate
Lebanon News
2023-06-15
Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-14
USAID announces additional humanitarian assistance of $17.4 million for Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-14
USAID announces additional humanitarian assistance of $17.4 million for Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-14
French envoy's visit and Qatari influence: Factors in Lebanon's presidential race
Press Highlights
2023-06-14
French envoy's visit and Qatari influence: Factors in Lebanon's presidential race
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:37
Lebanese Ministers strengthen coordination for consumer
Lebanon News
11:37
Lebanese Ministers strengthen coordination for consumer
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Public sector employees assured of receiving salaries before Eid Al-Adha
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Public sector employees assured of receiving salaries before Eid Al-Adha
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions
0
Lebanon News
08:26
Amal Movement urges constructive dialogue for Lebanon's restoration
Lebanon News
08:26
Amal Movement urges constructive dialogue for Lebanon's restoration
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-02-08
Syria earthquake: Lebanon sends ministerial delegation to Damascus
Press Highlights
2023-02-08
Syria earthquake: Lebanon sends ministerial delegation to Damascus
0
Lebanon News
06:40
Geagea criticizes legislative session, says it is the work of those obstructing the presidential elections
Lebanon News
06:40
Geagea criticizes legislative session, says it is the work of those obstructing the presidential elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-05
BDL, EDL ask citizens to open 'fresh' Lira accounts to settle electricity bills
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-05
BDL, EDL ask citizens to open 'fresh' Lira accounts to settle electricity bills
0
World News
10:00
Sudan spiraling into 'death and destruction': UN chief
World News
10:00
Sudan spiraling into 'death and destruction': UN chief
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:38
Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors
Press Highlights
00:38
Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors
2
Lebanon Economy
04:34
Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio
Lebanon Economy
04:34
Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio
3
Lebanon Economy
04:43
Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement
Lebanon Economy
04:43
Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement
4
Press Highlights
01:38
Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide
Press Highlights
01:38
Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions
6
Lebanon News
04:31
Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha
Lebanon News
04:31
Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha
7
Lebanon Economy
04:41
Mikati meets with General Manager at TotalEnergies EP Liban over drilling in Bloc 9
Lebanon Economy
04:41
Mikati meets with General Manager at TotalEnergies EP Liban over drilling in Bloc 9
8
Lebanon Economy
05:51
Lebanon's position in hunger and food price reports raises alarm for Food Importers Union
Lebanon Economy
05:51
Lebanon's position in hunger and food price reports raises alarm for Food Importers Union
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More