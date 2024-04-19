MEA adjusts Dubai flight schedule amidst storm recovery

Lebanon News
2024-04-19 | 05:21
High views
LBCI
LBCI
MEA adjusts Dubai flight schedule amidst storm recovery
0min
MEA adjusts Dubai flight schedule amidst storm recovery

On Friday, Middle East Airlines announced in a statement the new schedule for its flights to and from Dubai.

The change in the flight schedule comes amidst temporary disruptions caused by the ongoing storm recovery process, according to the statement.

Click here to check the full schedule.
 

Lebanon News

Middle East Airlines

Dubai

Flight

Schedule

Storm

Waether

Lebanon

Airport

Lebanese Foreign Ministry regrets lack of consensus on granting full UN Membership to Palestine
Tenenti: UNIFIL is neutral and does not support any side
