Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati praised the efforts of the Lebanese customs in monitoring "everything that can be monitored at the Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport," stating, "Lebanon cannot be a transit point or a source for any prohibited items."



He stated, "We are working hard to make the airport a shining image of Lebanon, and we inspected the German donation, the scanners."



Mikati added, "We assure foreign countries that the airport is safe. The baggage monitoring rate has increased, and there are also surveillance cameras to monitor any activity at the airport because airport security is important to us."



He emphasized that the airport is Lebanon's gateway and the entrance for every traveler, and it must represent a bright image.



At the end of his speech, Mikati expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed and donated to the Beirut Airport and the "Irada" association, which illuminated the airport tunnel.

He also thanked all the security forces supervising the airport, saying, "Our goal is for the airport to be Lebanon's shining image."