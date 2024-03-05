Prime Minister Mikati's Address on Lebanon's Path to Sustainable Development

2024-03-05
Prime Minister Mikati&#39;s Address on Lebanon&#39;s Path to Sustainable Development
Prime Minister Mikati's Address on Lebanon's Path to Sustainable Development

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati emphasized that Lebanon, being part of this region, faces significant challenges.

Speaking at the Arab Forum for Sustainable Development, Mikati stated: "But we are confident in our ability to stand together and achieve sustainable development and peace in the region."

He noted that the momentous changes occurring in our Arab region are a clear indication of the connection between social justice and the concept of sustainable and balanced development. If development policies and programs fail to integrate the livelihood, cultural, and humanitarian issues of the people, fair and sustainable development cannot be achieved.
Mikati highlighted the importance of providing funding for small and medium-sized projects in private sector development, which enhances sustainable and comprehensive growth for all and plays a direct role in providing much-needed employment opportunities in our region.
He called for Israel to be compelled to implement international resolutions, especially Resolution 1701, and resolutions related to Lebanon and the withdrawal from Lebanese territories that are still occupied.
Mikati explained that Lebanon submitted the final document for the transformation path in the national food system to the United Nations Food Systems Coordination Center last week, for the first time in its history, and completed it in record time.
"This document constitutes a living vision that outlines the path of transformation of food systems in Lebanon and provides a platform for networking between various concerned sectors, and it is an executive tool for the sustainable development agenda," Mikati said.
He announced that in parallel, Member of Parliament Inaya Ezzeddine has progressed with a proposal for the Right to Food Law, which aims to ensure and protect the right to access food, contributing to achieving social justice and providing equal opportunities for all individuals to access sufficient and healthy food without discrimination. It also contributes to laying down legislative foundations to accelerate the implementation of the Sustainable Development Agenda.

