News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Prime Minister Mikati's Address on Lebanon's Path to Sustainable Development
Lebanon News
2024-03-05 | 07:24
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Prime Minister Mikati's Address on Lebanon's Path to Sustainable Development
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati emphasized that Lebanon, being part of this region, faces significant challenges.
Speaking at the Arab Forum for Sustainable Development, Mikati stated: "But we are confident in our ability to stand together and achieve sustainable development and peace in the region."
He noted that the momentous changes occurring in our Arab region are a clear indication of the connection between social justice and the concept of sustainable and balanced development. If development policies and programs fail to integrate the livelihood, cultural, and humanitarian issues of the people, fair and sustainable development cannot be achieved.
Mikati highlighted the importance of providing funding for small and medium-sized projects in private sector development, which enhances sustainable and comprehensive growth for all and plays a direct role in providing much-needed employment opportunities in our region.
He called for Israel to be compelled to implement international resolutions, especially Resolution 1701, and resolutions related to Lebanon and the withdrawal from Lebanese territories that are still occupied.
Mikati explained that Lebanon submitted the final document for the transformation path in the national food system to the United Nations Food Systems Coordination Center last week, for the first time in its history, and completed it in record time.
"This document constitutes a living vision that outlines the path of transformation of food systems in Lebanon and provides a platform for networking between various concerned sectors, and it is an executive tool for the sustainable development agenda," Mikati said.
He announced that in parallel, Member of Parliament Inaya Ezzeddine has progressed with a proposal for the Right to Food Law, which aims to ensure and protect the right to access food, contributing to achieving social justice and providing equal opportunities for all individuals to access sufficient and healthy food without discrimination. It also contributes to laying down legislative foundations to accelerate the implementation of the Sustainable Development Agenda.
Lebanon News
Mikati
Lebanon
Next
Israeli defence minister says Hezbollah 'aggression' brings critical point nearer
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military force at Birkat Risha site
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-29
Mikati: Ceasefire in Gaza Will Launch De-Escalation Talks in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-29
Mikati: Ceasefire in Gaza Will Launch De-Escalation Talks in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-28
Diplomatic emphasis: Mikati calls for action to stop Israeli aggression in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-28
Diplomatic emphasis: Mikati calls for action to stop Israeli aggression in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-16
Lebanon-US stress diplomatic resolution for lasting stability in southern borders: Mikati-Hochstein meeting
Lebanon News
2024-02-16
Lebanon-US stress diplomatic resolution for lasting stability in southern borders: Mikati-Hochstein meeting
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-16
PM Mikati at Munich Security Conference: Lebanon's UN commitment and Israel's responsibilities
Lebanon News
2024-02-16
PM Mikati at Munich Security Conference: Lebanon's UN commitment and Israel's responsibilities
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:41
Lebanese Forces criticize Berri's 'obstruction' of presidential elections
Lebanon News
09:41
Lebanese Forces criticize Berri's 'obstruction' of presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
09:20
Wazzani plains hit by over 15 shells: NNA reports
Lebanon News
09:20
Wazzani plains hit by over 15 shells: NNA reports
0
Lebanon News
09:04
Hezbollah's guided missile hits Merkava tank: Crew suffers losses
Lebanon News
09:04
Hezbollah's guided missile hits Merkava tank: Crew suffers losses
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:28
Israeli defence minister says Hezbollah 'aggression' brings critical point nearer
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:28
Israeli defence minister says Hezbollah 'aggression' brings critical point nearer
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-17
US State Department spokesperson addresses 'Hezbollah's destabilizing role,' affirms 'no negotiations with Iran'
Press Highlights
2024-02-17
US State Department spokesperson addresses 'Hezbollah's destabilizing role,' affirms 'no negotiations with Iran'
0
World News
2023-12-26
Ukrainian attack on Crimean Peninsula results in a fatality, injuries
World News
2023-12-26
Ukrainian attack on Crimean Peninsula results in a fatality, injuries
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-13
Hezbollah strikes Birkat Risha site with appropriate weapons
Lebanon News
2024-01-13
Hezbollah strikes Birkat Risha site with appropriate weapons
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:28
Israeli defence minister says Hezbollah 'aggression' brings critical point nearer
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:28
Israeli defence minister says Hezbollah 'aggression' brings critical point nearer
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:58
Hezbollah retaliates against Israeli assault on civil defence center
Lebanon News
15:58
Hezbollah retaliates against Israeli assault on civil defence center
2
Lebanon News
10:50
NNA: Israeli warplanes flew over Keserwan at low altitude
Lebanon News
10:50
NNA: Israeli warplanes flew over Keserwan at low altitude
3
Press Highlights
00:46
US envoy's message in Beirut: War or peace, Lebanon's choice
Press Highlights
00:46
US envoy's message in Beirut: War or peace, Lebanon's choice
4
Lebanon News
14:16
Israeli strike kills three Lebanese rescue workers from force affiliated with Hezbollah
Lebanon News
14:16
Israeli strike kills three Lebanese rescue workers from force affiliated with Hezbollah
5
Lebanon News
15:17
Latest update: Missiles fired from southern Lebanon, Israeli strike in Seddiqine
Lebanon News
15:17
Latest update: Missiles fired from southern Lebanon, Israeli strike in Seddiqine
6
Lebanon News
11:25
Israeli strike hits Islamic Health Authority center in Odaisseh, ambulance teams rush to scene
Lebanon News
11:25
Israeli strike hits Islamic Health Authority center in Odaisseh, ambulance teams rush to scene
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Unrest along the border: Hezbollah thwarts Israeli infiltration operations
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Unrest along the border: Hezbollah thwarts Israeli infiltration operations
8
Middle East News
12:03
Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in 10 towns in the Galilee panhandle following suspicion of a drone infiltration from Lebanon
Middle East News
12:03
Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in 10 towns in the Galilee panhandle following suspicion of a drone infiltration from Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More