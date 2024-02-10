Prime Minister Najib Mikati convenes with Iranian Foreign Minister to seek solutions for regional issues

Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Saturday morning at the Serail.



The Iranian side was represented by Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani and the accompanying delegation, while the Lebanese side included the Advisor to the Prime Minister, former Minister Nicolas Nahas, and Ambassador Boutros Assaker.



The Iranian Minister emphasized "the necessity of concerted efforts to achieve a cessation of Israeli aggression on Gaza and to reach fair solutions for all countries in the region."